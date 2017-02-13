De Lille appeals to Sanral to 'work together' on N1-N2 project

The Cape Town mayor has reportedly tried before to amicably conclude the costly five-year court battle.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has again appealed to the South African National Road Agency Limited (Sanral) to work with the municipality in creating infrastructure projects to maintain the N1 and N2 highways.

The Constitutional Court last week dismissed the agency’s application for leave to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that set aside its plans to toll sections of the two freeways.

De Lille’s spokesperson Zara Nicholson says the mayor has tried before to amicably conclude the costly five-year court battle.

“In 2015 the mayor extended her hand asking them to come down and sit at a table and discuss alternative ways for funding much needed for the road maintenance projects and infrastructure.”

