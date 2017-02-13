DA: Chaos at #Sona2017 indicative of Zuma's poor leadership

The party has approached the Western Cape High Court to declare the deployment of the army at Sona illegal & unconstitutional.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the fracas during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) is indicative of President Jacob Zuma's poor leadership.

Party officials on Friday approached the Western Cape High Court to declare the deployment of the army in the parliamentary precinct and the excessive use of force by the institution's protection services illegal and unconstitutional.

The DA says it’s in possession of video footage revealing South African Police Service (SAPS) officials assuming the duties of the Parliamentary Protection Services on Thursday evening.

Party leader Mmusi Maimane has stressed the importance of ensuring the separation of powers between the three spheres of government.

“The constitution envisages that in fact where there are legislatures councils, that those are spaces where South Africans must gain access to the knowledge that is there, whatever that is discussed.”

DA Council Chairperson James Selfe says the events that unfolded contradicts previous statements made by parliamentary presiding officers.

“We have photographic evidence of very heavily armed military policeman that were on the premises.”

Parliament says it will provide official comment once they have received all the court documents.

(Edited by Neo Koza)