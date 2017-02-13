Bongiwe Ninini’s killers sentenced to life in prison
Bongiwe Ninini’s half-naked body was found wrapped in a sheet in a drain in Khayelitsha’s Site C in July 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Four men convicted of murdering 19-year-old Bongiwe Ninini in Khayelitsha have been sentenced to life behind bars.
The men, in their twenties, heard their fate in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
Acting Judge Mushtak Parker says Ninini was savagely and relentlessly attacked.
He has found that the personal circumstances of the accused, Pumulani Mnyewu, Masimthembe Solontsi, Melikhaya Mgushelo and Thabiso Balithoba were not substantial and compelling.
The court was asked to consider the fact that the four have been in custody since their arrest in July 2015 and that they were first time offenders with no links to gangs.
It was found they all contributed to her fatal wounds, caused by strangling her, hitting her over the head with a beer bottle and fracturing her skull with a spade.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
