'SA in bad light over violence at Sundowns, Pirates game'

Angry fans stormed the pitch late in the game after Sundowns scored their 6th goal of the match against Pirates, overwhelming the security.

JOHANNESBURG - Fans attending the PSL match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates went on the rampage at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday causing the match to be suspended.

It’s unclear how many people got injured and the league refused to comment until it had enough information.

Orlando Pirates fans breached the security barricade after their team conceded a 6th goal and charged for head coach Augusto Palacios and the club's technical team in anger.

#LoftusVersfeld Paramedics are now on the field, attending to injured fans. Unclear how many got injured. pic.twitter.com/CEfENohxmw — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 11, 2017

#LoftusVersfeld Police Nyala is on the picth and security are forming a human barricade. Order is being restored. #SundownsvPirates pic.twitter.com/C251Jau0Au — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) February 11, 2017

The PSL's media manager Luxolo September says the violent incident casts a bad light on South African football.

“What happened was not good. It’s not about the PSL only, it’s about football.”

The technical teams and players from both sides managed to escape unharmed, but video footage surfaced on social media, showing one of the fans being brutally assaulted by an opposing group.

September says the league needs time to gather enough information before addressing the matter in public.

Sports minister Fikile Mbalula and coaches of both teams have condemned the incident.

