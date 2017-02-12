Details surrounding 'arrest' of O’Sullivan's assistant remain sketchy

Paul O’Sullivan on Saturday denied he had gone into hiding, but he said his assistant had been arrested.

JOHANNESBURG - Clarity is still needed on whether a warrant of arrest has been issued for private investigator Paul O’Sullivan and his assistant Sarah-Jane Trent.

The investigator has opened several cases against top police generals, including Acting Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

AfriForum has weighed in on the matter and claims the latest events are retaliation tactics.

The Hawks have told Eyewitness News that they're not aware of any arrests, despite reports that Trent has been in police custody since Friday.

In an email, O'Sullivan said his assistant had been arrested on trumped-up charges.

Meanwhile Phahlane has stated his unhappiness with the manner in which Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating him, but dismissed reports that the arrest of O'Sullivan's assistant Trent is an intimidation tactic to curb investigations against him.

Ipid is investigating how Phahlane bought and funded several vehicles over the last few years.

Phahlane has turned to the courts in a bid to interdict Ipid from working with O'Sullivan.

