City of JHB vows to assist Rosettenville residents in fight against crime

The City says it will continue to engage residents in Rosettenville in efforts to quell tensions between the community and alleged drug dealers.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it will continue to engage residents in Rosettenville in efforts to quell tensions between the community and alleged drug dealers.

Residents torched at least 10 houses belonging to apparent drug lords and a brothel owner in Johannesburg.

They’re calling for the removal of criminals, who they've accuse of dealing in drugs and using teenage girls for prostitution.

They're also accusing police of not doing enough in the fight against crime.

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun says they’ll do their best to assist the community.

“We will go back and continue what Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has promised. We will go back and root out drugs and any other illegal activities in Rosettenville.”

Meanwhile, police are monitoring the area this following days of unrest.

The police's Kay Makhubele says they have made an arrest and are working on leads to nab more perpetrators.

“We have arrested only one suspect. We have opened a case of public violence and arson.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)