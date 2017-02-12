City of JHB vows to assist Rosettenville residents in fight against crime
The City says it will continue to engage residents in Rosettenville in efforts to quell tensions between the community and alleged drug dealers.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it will continue to engage residents in Rosettenville in efforts to quell tensions between the community and alleged drug dealers.
Residents torched at least 10 houses belonging to apparent drug lords and a brothel owner in Johannesburg.
They’re calling for the removal of criminals, who they've accuse of dealing in drugs and using teenage girls for prostitution.
They're also accusing police of not doing enough in the fight against crime.
Johannesburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun says they’ll do their best to assist the community.
“We will go back and continue what Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has promised. We will go back and root out drugs and any other illegal activities in Rosettenville.”
Meanwhile, police are monitoring the area this following days of unrest.
The police's Kay Makhubele says they have made an arrest and are working on leads to nab more perpetrators.
“We have arrested only one suspect. We have opened a case of public violence and arson.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Family to take legal action after woman dies from burns at hospital
-
Details surrounding 'arrest' of O’Sullivan's assistant remain sketchy
-
'SA in bad light over violence at Sundowns, Pirates game'
-
Report: Water and Sanitation Department bankrupt
-
'Madiba’s legacy reminds South Africans to add value to society'
-
Uber drivers say enough is enough
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.