Sundowns defeat Pirates in match marred by violent disruptions

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns has defeated Orlando Pirates 6-0 in a match that was marred by violent disruptions.

Earlier, Pirates supporters went on a rampage when they stormed into the pitch at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria disturbing the match.

Video footage shows ambulances and police vehicles entering the field after the supporters broke through barricades charging for the team's head coach.

It’s believed Orlando Pirates fans became angry as their team conceded a 6th goal at the hands of Sundowns.

RT @EWNsport: #LoftusVersfeld Paramedics on the field, attending to injured fans. Unclear how many got injured. pic.twitter.com/xDmqC9006m — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2017

