Sundowns defeat Pirates in match marred by violent disruptions

Mamelodi Sundowns has defeated Orlando Pirates 6-0 in a match that was marred by violent disruptions.

Police try to disperse angry Orlando Pirates fans who stormed the Loftus Versveld field during their teams clash with Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Twitter/@EWNsport.
Police try to disperse angry Orlando Pirates fans who stormed the Loftus Versveld field during their teams clash with Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Twitter/@EWNsport.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns has defeated Orlando Pirates 6-0 in a match that was marred by violent disruptions.

Earlier, Pirates supporters went on a rampage when they stormed into the pitch at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria disturbing the match.

Video footage shows ambulances and police vehicles entering the field after the supporters broke through barricades charging for the team's head coach.

It’s believed Orlando Pirates fans became angry as their team conceded a 6th goal at the hands of Sundowns.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

