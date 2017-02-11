Mbalula pays tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen
Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula says van der Westhuizen was one of the best sportsmen South Africa has ever produced.
JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula says Joost van der Westhuizen was one of the best sportsmen South Africa has ever produced.
He says van der Westhuizen never wallowed in self-pity despite his illness.
Mbalula was speaking at the official provincial funeral of the late springbok captain at the Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday.
Van der Westhuizen passed away following a long battle with motor neuron disease.
WATCH: Joost van der Westhuizen's last Loftus visit
The minister says van der Westhuizen persevered and had a strong spirit.
“I was indeed moved by his positive attitude and his sense of humour. He never allowed himself to wallow in self-pity.”
He adds the late springbok captain was South Africa’s golden boy and a global icon.
“It is encumbered on us to continue to draw inspiration from the talented rugby player as we strive to reclaim our number one place in the world of sport.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
