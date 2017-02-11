Confirmed: Madonsela agrees to pay R470,000 over state car damage
The Thuli Madonsela Foundation says the funds have already been deducted because the former public protector would like to move forward.
JOHANNESBURG - The Thuli Madonsela Foundation has confirmed that the former public protector agreed to pay R470,000 for car repairs and rental costs for a state car damaged in an accident while driven by her son.
Madonsela says her decision to pay, which she describes as a peace offering, is informed by her moral compass and ethical considerations.
The advocate says she hopes this will settle the matter and allow her to continue with her new chapter as a human rights activist.
The foundation’s Catherine Peter says the funds have already been deducted because the former public protector would like to move forward.
“Advocate Madonsela would like to reach a situation of closure and has been willing to pay for the costs on behalf of her son.”
Peter says Madonsela has apologised to the people of South Africa and all parties involved.
“It’s important for her to act from her own moral compass and her beliefs.”
The Public Protector's office has confirmed they have received Madonsela’s peace offering letter.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Nehawu threatens to strike if demands are not met
-
China being handled with kid gloves over animal cruelty, says activist
-
Mbalula pays tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen
-
ANCYL: Absa must repay bailout with interest
-
Hawks refute reports of raid at O’Sullivan's home
-
Madonsela agrees to pay to settle car crash matter - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.