Confirmed: Madonsela agrees to pay R470,000 over state car damage

JOHANNESBURG - The Thuli Madonsela Foundation has confirmed that the former public protector agreed to pay R470,000 for car repairs and rental costs for a state car damaged in an accident while driven by her son.

Madonsela says her decision to pay, which she describes as a peace offering, is informed by her moral compass and ethical considerations.

The advocate says she hopes this will settle the matter and allow her to continue with her new chapter as a human rights activist.

The foundation’s Catherine Peter says the funds have already been deducted because the former public protector would like to move forward.

“Advocate Madonsela would like to reach a situation of closure and has been willing to pay for the costs on behalf of her son.”

Peter says Madonsela has apologised to the people of South Africa and all parties involved.

“It’s important for her to act from her own moral compass and her beliefs.”

The Public Protector's office has confirmed they have received Madonsela’s peace offering letter.

