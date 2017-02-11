China being handled with kid gloves over animal cruelty, says activist
Animal Rights says a number of arrests have been made recently, with several Chinese nationals found in possession of rhino horns and ivory in SA.
JOHANNESBURG - While President Jacob Zuma used his State of the Nation Address to commend China on its bilateral agreement with South Africa, anti-rhino poaching group Animal Rights says China needs to deal animal cruelty.
The group says a number of arrests have been made recently, with several Chinese nationals found in possession of rhino horns and ivory.
Tracey Brits, an animal rights activist and spokesperson for Animal Rights, says there should be legislation in place to deal with poachers.
“Every country is treating China with kid gloves because of their relationship with China, but China is one of the cruelest in the world towards animals. There is no doubt they are responsible for sending their hitmen and poachers to kill our rhinos and our elephants.”
