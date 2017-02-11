Alleged drug dens & brothels torched in Rosettenville
Rosettenville residents have torched at least six houses belonging to alleged drug lords and brothel owners in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Rosettenville residents in the south of Johannesburg have torched at least six houses belonging to alleged drug lords and brothel owners in the area.
Community members met during the day in a meeting where measures to fight against crime were due to be discussed.
The meeting had degenerated into violence when locals closed the roads with burning tyres, calling for drug lords and brothel owners to leave their suburb.
Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at protesters in an attempt to disperse them.
City of Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun says tensions are still high and he's trying to calm the community down.
“Some of the elderly members of the community were wounded when protesters began to burn down some of the alleged drug dens and brothels. At least six houses were set alight. Authorities will monitor the area throughout the weekend to calm the situation and ensure that residents are safe.”
#Rosettenville residents have torched houses belonging to alleged drug lords and brothel owner. KHM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
