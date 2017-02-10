Zuma honours Van Der Westhuizen with special provincial official funeral

President Zuma says Joost van Der Westhuizen will be remembered for his splendid talent and excellent leadership that he has displayed.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late former Springbok captain Joost van der Westhuizen.

Van der Westhuizen died on Monday after battling motor neuron disease for since 2011.

A memorial service for the 45-year-old rugby legend is currently underway at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Zuma says Van Der Westhuizen will be remembered for his splendid talent and excellent leadership that he has displayed in the rugby national team and in the sports community at large.

Van der Westhuizen will be buried later on Friday.

#Joost Coffin being brought in by Francois Pienaar and other former teammates. CE pic.twitter.com/gWWbo8baHu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2017

#Joost The coffin is being draped with the South African flag. CE pic.twitter.com/raEpSr3hK5 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 10, 2017

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says: “President Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late and former Springbok captain. The president has ordered that the national flag at all South African Police Service stations in Gauteng to be flown at half-mast on Friday. ”

WATCH: Remembering SA rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)