Zuma honours Van Der Westhuizen with special provincial official funeral

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zuma honours Van Der Westhuizen with special provincial official funeral

President Zuma says Joost van Der Westhuizen will be remembered for his splendid talent and excellent leadership that he has displayed.

Joost van Der Westhuizen’s coffin being brought in by Francois Pienaar and other former Springbok teammates at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
Joost van Der Westhuizen’s coffin being brought in by Francois Pienaar and other former Springbok teammates at Loftus Versveld in Pretoria. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late former Springbok captain Joost van der Westhuizen.

Van der Westhuizen died on Monday after battling motor neuron disease for since 2011.

A memorial service for the 45-year-old rugby legend is currently underway at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

Zuma says Van Der Westhuizen will be remembered for his splendid talent and excellent leadership that he has displayed in the rugby national team and in the sports community at large.

Van der Westhuizen will be buried later on Friday.

Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga says: “President Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late and former Springbok captain. The president has ordered that the national flag at all South African Police Service stations in Gauteng to be flown at half-mast on Friday. ”

WATCH: Remembering SA rugby legend Joost van der Westhuizen

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions