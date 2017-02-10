ANC supporters march to Absa Towers over apartheid bailout
Gauteng ANCYL chairperson Matome Chiloane says they want Absa to pay back the billions they owe with interest.
JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of African National Congress (ANC) supporters are now making their way to Absa Towers in the Johannesburg CBD where they plan to hand over a memorandum to officials at the bank.
The party's Gauteng youth and national women’s league organised Friday's demonstration.
This comes after a leaked preliminary Public Protector’s report into apartheid debt which found that Absa may need to repay a R2.2 billion bailout.
“We are going to hand over a memorandum to Absa, giving them some time to pay back the money that they stole many years ago.”
Chiloane says they expect 25,000 people to take part in Friday’s march but added they won’t be occupying the bank just yet.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has emphasised that the leaked report is not final and could still change dramatically.
WATCH: Absa head trusts public protector despite 'inaccurate' draft report
