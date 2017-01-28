Police search for suspect in Limpopo cop shooting
An officer was shot multiple times by a suspect who had been stopped after he skipped a red traffic light in Makhado.
JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and seriously injured a police constable in Makhado in the early hours of Saturday morning.
It’s understood Constable Mpho Tshikhudo tried to stop the suspect who had skipped a red traffic light.
#sapsLIM Makhado: Member shot & injured early this am. Stolen vehicle & gun with serial nr filed off recovered. MEhttps://t.co/UOTjmXHBoD pic.twitter.com/D9jXQzyLEt— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) January 28, 2017
Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the constable was shot multiple times by the suspect before fleeing the scene.
Mojapelo says the officer is recovering in hospital.
“The police officer has been admitted to hospital in a serious but stable condition. We have opened an attempted murder case, and police investigations are continuing.”
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
