Focus on policy changes not individual agenda, says Mbalula

Speaking at an ANC celebration in Kraaifontein, Mbalula says too much focus has been placed on individuals within the party and not enough on structures.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member Fikile Mbalula says party members should be focused on policy changes within the ANC, instead of individuals.

Mbalula has addressed scores of supporters at Masibambane Secondary School in Kraaifontein.

Saturday’ event forms part of several celebrations around the country commemorating the ANC's 105th anniversary.

During his address Mbalula emphasised that all ANC members should heed the call to deepen unity within the party.

He told the crowd people shouldn't leave the party just because they do not like Jacob Zuma.

Mbalula says too much focus has been placed on individuals within the party and not enough on structures.

“There are people who are overzealous about leadership issues; we say they must hold their horses. For us the issue at hand is what are we going to do with the leadership that is going to be elected?”

He says the NEC jmembers should CONSIDER reviewing some of its policies before the elective conference in December.

“You may elect people, but if you don’t have policies that are radical, that are going to impact on the people’s lives then that leadership will be useless.”

Mbalula says policies around land distribution should be at the forefront of the ANC's discussions.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)