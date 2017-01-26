Cape fires: Emergency fund launched to assist farmers
The Stilbaai Business Chamber has launched an emergency fund to assist farmers who lost crops & property in devastating fires.
CAPE TOWN - Stilbaai residents and farmers affected by devastating fires in the area could get some relief soon, thanks to a local business chamber.
The Stilbaai Business Chamber has launched an emergency fund to assist the farmers who lost crops and property last week.
The chamber’s Johannie Vermeulen says, “Nine buildings were destroyed and hundreds of animals were left without food and water. With funding we can immediately assist farmers in the community.”
Agri Wes-Cape has indicated the series of fires across the province did significant damage to agricultural land and infrastructure.
Those who want to make contributions to the funds can contact the Stilbaai Business Chamber on 028 754 1655.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
