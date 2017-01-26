ANCWL commends Thandi Klaasen for her activism

The league joined a number of other organisations, family and fans at the musician’s memorial service in Germiston on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) has commended late jazz legend Thandi Klaasen for her activism, saying the road to freedom was not easy.

The league joined a number of other organisations, family and fans at the musician’s memorial service in Germiston yesterday.

It also praised Klaasen’s daughter Lorraine for fighting for her mother’s legacy.

ANCWL member Sally Peterson, who spoke at late jazz legend’s memorial, says South Africa's freedom did not come on a silver platter.

Klaasen’s daughter says her mother often shared her experiences with people abroad of being a jazz singer in apartheid South Africa.

“I took mom to a foundation in Canada. She would speak in every place she could and inspire people.”

Klaasen’s funeral will be held on Friday at Eden Park.

GALLERY: Tears & trumpets: remembering a South African jazz legend

