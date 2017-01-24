Rosatom bids for SA nuclear power project - report

Eskom: We can meet any increase in electricity demand
Local
Rosatom has been considered as the leading candidate for a tender to build 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity in SA by 2030.
JOHANNESBURG – Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom has submitted a bid for a nuclear power project in South Africa.
According to news agency Tass, the company's general director Alexei Likhachev made the announcement on Tuesday.
Rosatom has been considered the leading candidate for a tender to build 9.6 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity in South Africa by 2030.
However, nuclear agency the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation said last year that it was no longer "the front runner".
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
