WC fire season: Officials to ensure wild animals affected are safe
Parts of the city of CT & the province have been ravaged by vegetation fires and a number of animals have died.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it’s making every effort to ensure the well-being of wild animals during and after fires.
Parts of the city and province have been ravaged by vegetation fires.
A number of animals, such as snakes and tortoises, have died.
The city's Brett Herron says they are monitoring 11 baboon troops.
“Following the fires, the city has been monitoring the impact on the fauna and flora, particularly the De Gama baboon troop. Sadly, one of those baboons passed away.”
GALLERY: Western Cape firefighting efforts and the aftermath
