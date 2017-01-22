Popular Topics
#CTFires: Residents urged to remove invasive species from properties

Invasive vegetation like pines and gum trees provide unnaturally high fuel loads estimated to burn 10 times hotter than fynbos.

FILE: Many people were evacuated after a fire broke out along the Drakenstein Mountains overnight and destroyed structures. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
FILE: Many people were evacuated after a fire broke out along the Drakenstein Mountains overnight and destroyed structures. Picture: Natalie Malgas/EWN.
558 days ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to remove invasive alien vegetation from their properties as it poses a fire risk.

The Western Cape has been plagued by a number of devastating fires since the start of the year.

Invasive vegetation like pines and gum trees provide unnaturally high fuel loads which are estimated to burn 10 times hotter than fynbos.

The excessive heat incinerates seeds and bulbs and causes a higher number of animals to perish during the blaze.

The City’s Brett Herron said, “Invasive species burn at a really high temperature and we are urging residents to familiarise themselves with invasive species list and to remove them from their properties.”

