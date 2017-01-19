[WATCH LIVE] Ad hoc committee deliberates over SABC report

Parliament's ad hoc committee has resumed to provide input and deliberate on its working document in order to produce the first draft report.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board resumed on Thursday.

Over the next two days the ad hoc committee will resume to provide input and deliberate on its working document in order to produce the first draft report.

The working document of the committee was leaked earlier this week, but committee chairperson Vincent Smith says that the document must still be processed by Members of Parliament and none of its contents are binding.