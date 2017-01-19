Shack fire tragedy: Community claims firefighters took over an hour
The shack fire in Snake Park claimed the lives of three young children in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Community members in Snake Park have accused firefighters of taking over an hour to arrive on the scene of a shack fire that claimed the lives of three young children in the informal settlement.
Emergency Service officials were called to the scene on Wednesday morning.
It’s not clear what caused the blaze.
WATCH: Neighbours recount shack fire in which 3 children died
The children's parents both sustained burns and were treated at a nearby clinic.
Community members say they believe the lives of five-year-old Kamogelo Mokoena, three-year-old Boitumelo and 11-month-old Kutlwano would have been saved if firefighters arrived on the scene earlier than they did.
Virginia Kapo, who lives in the main house, says she called for help but officials arrived more than an hour later.
“I told them that their services were poor. I called them 2:19am and they only arrived past three.”
But Johannesburg Emergency Service spokesperson Nana Radebe says this is not true.
“Indeed they called at 2:19am but the first engine was there at 3:02am.”
Neighbours have now opened their hearts and their pockets to help the bereaved family.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
