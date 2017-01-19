Scott-Crossley charged with attempted murder in 2nd alleged racist attack
Mark Scott-Crossley spent time behind bars for killing one of his employees by pushing him into a lion’s den in 2004.
JOHANNESBURG – The man who spent time behind bars for killing one of his employees by pushing him into a lion’s den, has again been arrested for attempted murder in what appears to be another racially motivated attack.
Mark Scott-Crossley made international headlines in 2004 when he was found guilty of the murder of a worker whom he'd thrown into a lion enclosure.
That conviction was eventually set aside and he was instead sentenced for being an accessory after the fact.
Scott-Crossley was released on parole in 2008.
He has now handed himself over to Pretoria police in connection with an alleged racist attack.
Scott-Crossley fled from Limpopo after 37-year-old Silence Mabunda opened a case against him last month, accusing him of assaulting and driving over him.
The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says Scott-Crossley attacked Mabunda at a shop in Hoedspruit while he was buying airtime.
Mojapelo says Scott-Crossley's lawyer had contacted police last week to try and arrange a bail application.
“They told him it wasn’t in order because you can’t arrange a bail application for someone who hasn’t yet been arrested.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
More in Local
-
FIRST ON EWN: JHB teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct
-
[WATCH] Neighbours recount shack fire in which 3 children died
-
Gigaba allocates R42m for OR Tambo Airport upgrades
-
AIC gives ANC ultimatum over Matatiele
-
#RandReport: Rand weaker after inflation rises
-
Sapu: Police Ministry silent under Nhleko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.