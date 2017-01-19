Scott-Crossley charged with attempted murder in 2nd alleged racist attack

Mark Scott-Crossley spent time behind bars for killing one of his employees by pushing him into a lion’s den in 2004.

JOHANNESBURG – The man who spent time behind bars for killing one of his employees by pushing him into a lion’s den, has again been arrested for attempted murder in what appears to be another racially motivated attack.

Mark Scott-Crossley made international headlines in 2004 when he was found guilty of the murder of a worker whom he'd thrown into a lion enclosure.

That conviction was eventually set aside and he was instead sentenced for being an accessory after the fact.

Scott-Crossley was released on parole in 2008.

He has now handed himself over to Pretoria police in connection with an alleged racist attack.

Scott-Crossley fled from Limpopo after 37-year-old Silence Mabunda opened a case against him last month, accusing him of assaulting and driving over him.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says Scott-Crossley attacked Mabunda at a shop in Hoedspruit while he was buying airtime.

Mojapelo says Scott-Crossley's lawyer had contacted police last week to try and arrange a bail application.

“They told him it wasn’t in order because you can’t arrange a bail application for someone who hasn’t yet been arrested.”

