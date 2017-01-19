Popular Topics
Pupils attacked by swarm of bees at KZN school

15 children have been rushed to hospital after a boy allegedly threw a rock at a beehive hanging in a tree.

Picture: Wikipedia.org
Picture: Wikipedia.org
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Fifteen children have been rushed to hospital after they were attacked by a swarm of bees at a Durban school.

Paramedics responded to the incident on Wednesday.

It’s understood a boy threw a rock at a beehive hanging in a tree.

Netcare 911's Chris Botha says, “Fortunately none of them were allergic and sustained quite a few stings. They were transported with the provincial services to a nearby hospital where are they receiving further care.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)

