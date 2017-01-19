Memorial service to be held for 4 children killed in KZN crash

The children, aged between 13 and 16, died when a taxi collided with a bus on the first day of the academic year.

JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of the four school children killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal will be held at the Kwamashu Christian Centre on Thursday.

The children, aged between 13 and 16, died when a taxi collided with a bus on the first day of the academic year.

The KZN Education Department's Kwazi Mthethwa says, “This is a memorial service and it’s going to be addressed by the MEC for Community Safety in KwaZulu-Natal. The funeral is taking place on Saturday and will be addressed by the MEC of Education.”

(Edited by Neo Koza)