Memorial service to be held for 4 children killed in KZN crash
The children, aged between 13 and 16, died when a taxi collided with a bus on the first day of the academic year.
JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service of the four school children killed in an accident in KwaZulu-Natal will be held at the Kwamashu Christian Centre on Thursday.
The KZN Education Department's Kwazi Mthethwa says, “This is a memorial service and it’s going to be addressed by the MEC for Community Safety in KwaZulu-Natal. The funeral is taking place on Saturday and will be addressed by the MEC of Education.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
