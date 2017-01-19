Popular Topics
FIRST ON EWN: JHB teacher, pupil relationship went on for nearly a year

The teacher has been found guilty of misconduct over an alleged sexual relationship with the 15-year-old pupil.

FILE: Picture: Supplied
FILE: Picture: Supplied
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that a Johannesburg high school teacher found guilty of misconduct had allegedly been involved in a transactional, sexual relationship with a grade eight pupil for around a year.

The Gauteng Education Department says it views the matter in a very serious light and is taking urgent action.

It says it's preparing charge sheets that will be served on the educator at the school, south of Johannesburg, in the next few days.

Neither the school nor the teacher can be named in order to protect the identity of the teenager.

A fellow teacher at the school who wants to remain anonymous claims the 15-year-old's mother did not report the matter to the police because the implicated educator apparently took care of the family and bought them groceries.

The teacher claims the pupil's performance has taken a dip since the relationship began around a year ago.

“As students they change because they have special privileges, like now the boyfriend will take her out of the classroom whenever, when she doesn’t do homework she will call the boyfriend and the boyfriend will speak to the teachers, which is a challenge for us because we have to finish the syllabus.”

The mother of the pupil has confirmed to Eyewitness News that she is aware of the matter but says while she doesn't believe the allegations, she doesn't want to talk about it.

It's understood the alleged misconduct came to light after an image of the pair kissing was circulated by pupils.

(Edited by Neo Koza)

