FIRST ON EWN: JHB teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt a teacher at a high school south of Johannesburg has been found guilty of misconduct after an investigation into claims he was in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old pupil.

The Gauteng Education Department says it's preparing charge sheets that will be served on the educator in the next few days.

Officials conducted a week-long investigation at the school last week after rumours of the relationship reached the department's district office.

Neither the school nor the implicated teacher can be named in order to protect the identity of the teenager.

A fellow teacher at the school, who wants to remain anonymous, claims the educator and the grade 8 pupil have been in a relationship for the past year.

According to her, the girl's mother refused to report the matter to the police because the teacher was allegedly buying their family groceries.

“The parent doesn’t want to say anything because she says 'I have been given groceries and money so I cannot speak, because if I speak, what are my children going to eat at the end of the day?'”

EWN has spoken to the 15-year old's mother, who has confirmed she is aware of the matter, but says while she doesn't believe the allegations, she doesn't want to talk about it.

It's understood the alleged misconduct came to light after an image of the pair kissing was circulated by pupils.

The Education Department says it views the matter in a very serious light and is taking urgent action.

(Edited by Neo Koza)