US-led undercover operation secured evidence against Thulsie twins
The Hawks arrested the twins on suspicion they'd been plotting terrorist attacks against a US mission in Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrates Court has heard that an American-led undercover operation has secured evidence against South Africa’s terror suspects the Thulsie twins.
Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie, who have been in custody since July last year, appeared in court on Tuesday.
The Hawks arrested the 23-year-old twins on suspicion they had been plotting terrorist attacks against a United States mission in Johannesburg, as well as Jewish cultural sites.
Police Investigating Officer Wynand Olivier states in an affidavit that local authorities are working closely with their American counterparts to secure evidence obtained in an undercover operation.
Olivier has not provided any further details, but says American investigators expect to obtain data from social media service providers by the end of March.
It also emerged that new evidence against the twins has been obtained from a British terror suspect arrested in November.
Olivier says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is securing mutual legal assistance agreements with seven countries, including France and Kenya.
The matter has been postponed until Friday to allow the defence to prepare to oppose the state’s request for a three month postponement for further investigations.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
