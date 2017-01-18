Scores attend memorial service of slain Katlehong cop
Constable Tshepo Tladi's colleagues originally claimed he'd been shot by robbers but video footage shows the shot was fired by a fellow policeman.
JOHANNESBURG - A memorial service for a slain police officer who was shot dead by a colleague in Katlehong is underway.
Scores of mourners filled the Uniting Reformed Church in Katlehong where Constable Tshepo Tladi's family has joined SAPS officials to pay their final respects.
His colleagues originally claimed that Tladi had been shot by robbers but video footage of the incident shows the shot was fired by a fellow policeman, seemingly by accident.
A moving prayer signalled the start of Wednesday's service to honour the life and legacy of Tladi.
#slaincopmemorial The family of Tshepo Tladi says they will not rest until they have had justice. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2017
#slaincopmemorial : The Tladi family says Slain officer' s Mother- a police officer as well- was also killed several years ago. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2017
#slaincopmemorial ; Tshepo Tladi had been in the police service for just over 8 years, before meeting his death during a fatal shooting. PP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2017
Mourners also sang songs as a tribute to the slain officer.
The church was filled to capacity where family, friends and colleagues were set to share their memories.
Police watchdog Ipid meanwhile is investigating the shooting that claimed Tladi's life.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic scenes that may upset sensitive viewers.
[WATCH] Katlehong cop accidentally shoots colleague
