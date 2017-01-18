Safetsa confirms 265 TVET colleges to be closed down
The shutdown is due to unresolved issues with the Department of Higher Education and Training dating back to 2012.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Education and Training Student Association (Safetsa) says Thursday's Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college shutdown will go ahead.
Safetsa says the shutdown is due to unresolved issues with the Department of Higher Education and Training dating back to 2012.
Operations at 265 TVET colleges countrywide will be affected.
Safetsa says late National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) payments and inadequate transport are some of the reasons for the shutdown.
The association’s president Yonke Twani says they need a solid commitment from the Department of Higher Education and Training to resolve issues of concern.
“Not just an indication, but a commitment and a signed memorandum. Both parties must agree that these issues will be addressed within this space of time.”
A report published by National Treasury last year shows TVET colleges are dysfunctional.
It further states the number of students applying at these institutions had doubled to 700,000 in 2014.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
