Racist Sodwana guest house owner broke, asks for help

JOHANNESBURG - The controversial Sodwana Bay guest house owner who believes that black people are inferior to whites and refused to accommodate them is now pleading poverty and is asking people - including blacks - to donate money to him.

Andre Slade made headlines last year when he said he would never accommodate black people as he believed that black and white people should not mix.

KZN Tourism MEC Sihle Zikalala opened a case of hate speech, illegal operation and tax evasion against him.

Slade says that since then, his business hasn’t been doing well.

He has filed an affidavit which he says he will submit to the KwaZulu High Court claiming that he has been treated unfairly by the South African government and media by being branded a racist.

Slade says he is unapologetic about his views that black people were created to be servants and that he supported the system of apartheid.

In the affidavit, which Eyewitness News has seen, Slade explains how hard life has been since the provincial government flagged his business as operating illegally.

He is now pleading poverty.

"We're asking on our blog that people give us a little bit of a donation to help us get through this."

When asked if he is willing to receive donations from blacks, this was his response.

"I'm just saying that we are choosing to mix with our kind specifically, only. We're not saying we're discriminating against black people."

He still believes that the country’s Constitution, which espouses non-racialism, is Satan’s view.

