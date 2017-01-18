Limpopo police remain on high alert after torching of schools

A primary school was torched on Sunday and a High School on Monday night in the Tshitale area.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police say they’ll remain on high alert in the Tshitale area on Wednesday where two schools were set alight in just two days.

Residents in the area have been protesting over poor service delivery, demanding government complete a 45 kilometre road.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says additional officers were deployed in the area on Tuesday night.

“Major routes leading to the place have been damaged by the protesters. Nobody has been arrested as yet.”

