Interim SABC board may be tasked with recovering wasted funds

This one of the preliminary recommendations in a leaked document to be used as the basis for the draft report of the SABC board inquiry.

PARLIAMENT - One of the first tasks for an interim board at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will be to investigate more than R5 billion in irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure and then act against those responsible and recover the money where possible.

That’s one of the preliminary recommendations in a working document to be used as the basis for the draft report of the inquiry into the collapse of corporate governance at the public broadcaster.

The 38-page document was leaked and, according to inquiry chairperson Vincent Smith, has no official standing.

The document essentially summarises hours of testimony from witnesses called by the inquiry, including Communications Minister Faith Muthambi and SABC journalists and suggests some recommendations.

These include the review and possible termination of the New Age business breakfasts hosted and subsidised by the SABC and a forensic audit into the R264 million MultiChoice deal for two new channels.

The document also says Parliament must make sure that former board chairperson professor Mbulaheni Maguvhe pays out of his own pocket the legal costs of trying to interdict the inquiry from going ahead, as ordered by the Western Cape High Court.

The committee meets on Thursday and Friday to start compiling its draft report.

