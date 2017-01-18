Gigaba: 2 Isis members tried to enter SA in December

It was also reported over the weekend that an Isis bomb maker was arrested at a Turkish airport while trying to travel to South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has provided further details about a Syrian national and known Islamic State member who was stopped while trying to travel to OR Tambo International Airport last month.

It was reported over the weekend that an Isis bomb maker was arrested at a Turkish airport while trying to travel to South Africa.

Government has now confirmed two incidents in December in which Isis members tried to enter South Africa.

Minister Malusi Gigaba says immigration officials intercepted a Syrian national at OR Tambo International Airport on 16 December.

"A suspected extremist and known member of Isis travelled to South Africa and was stopped and refused entry and returned. He had two passports, one Uruguayan and another Syrian, in his possession."

The minister explains why he was not arrested.

"As he arrived, he had not broken any South African laws. So what we are required to do is to send the guy back to his country of origin where he has committed transgressions."

It emerged in court on Tuesday that a suspect arrested in Britain last year has led to further evidence against South African terror accused Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie .

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)