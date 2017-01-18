Former CT poo thrower lands new job in city’s administration

Loyiso Nkohla joined the DA from the ANC last year and was appointed as a mayoral executive support officer.

CAPE TOWN - A man who once wreaked havoc across Cape Town by dumping faeces on the doorsteps of the provincial government and in Cape Town International Airport has landed himself a new job in the city's administration.

Loyiso Nkohla joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the African National Congress (ANC) last year and was appointed as a mayoral executive support officer.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane ordered that his contract be terminated by the end of last year, but now Nkohla has another new job.

As a former ANC city councilor and later community activist of the Ses'khona Peoples Rights Movement, Nkohla used every opportunity to rail against the DA's service delivery in the city.

It cost him his job and a criminal conviction.

Now Nkohla will be a go-between for the city, to help it better engage with poor communities as a community liaison officer for water, informal settlements and waste services.

Mayor Patricia de Lille says these new posts are crucial to executing the city's new area-based service delivery plan.

“The community liaison officer will go there and tell the people about the services coming to them.”

The mayor's office says Nkohla's appointment will be for the next five years.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)