Former CT poo thrower lands new job in city’s administration
Loyiso Nkohla joined the DA from the ANC last year and was appointed as a mayoral executive support officer.
CAPE TOWN - A man who once wreaked havoc across Cape Town by dumping faeces on the doorsteps of the provincial government and in Cape Town International Airport has landed himself a new job in the city's administration.
Loyiso Nkohla joined the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the African National Congress (ANC) last year and was appointed as a mayoral executive support officer.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane ordered that his contract be terminated by the end of last year, but now Nkohla has another new job.
As a former ANC city councilor and later community activist of the Ses'khona Peoples Rights Movement, Nkohla used every opportunity to rail against the DA's service delivery in the city.
It cost him his job and a criminal conviction.
Now Nkohla will be a go-between for the city, to help it better engage with poor communities as a community liaison officer for water, informal settlements and waste services.
Mayor Patricia de Lille says these new posts are crucial to executing the city's new area-based service delivery plan.
“The community liaison officer will go there and tell the people about the services coming to them.”
The mayor's office says Nkohla's appointment will be for the next five years.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SA’s CPI rises to 6.8% year-on-year in December
-
Phahlane questions why police tampered with Katlehong crime scene
-
Diepsloot caretaker charged with child abuse expected in court
-
Ford SA has received 'almost half' of recalled Kuga 1.6l models
-
Relatives question delay in Esidimeni fatalities report
-
FIRST ON EWN: Senzo Mchunu ready to make political comeback
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.