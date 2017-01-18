FIRST ON EWN: Senzo Mchunu ready to make political comeback
The former KZN ANC chair has spoken exclusively to EWN about his plans and his view on the current state of the ruling party.
JOHANNESBURG - Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu says he’s ready to make a comeback to politics adding that if elected he will step in and lead.
The former KZN African National Congress (ANC) chairperson spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about his plans and his view on the current state of the ruling party.
Mchunu was forced to resign last year after losing the ANC’s provincial leadership race to Sihle Zikalala.
Mchunu says while some people behind his removal have already written his obituary he is still ready to serve in ANC structures.
“You become a member of the ANC and you stay a member of the ANC. At some point or the other, people elect you or appoint you to various rules in the organisation.”
Mchunu has thrown his support behind a court challenge by disgruntled ANC branches who want the party’s 2015 elective conference to be scrapped and the current leadership nullified.
“I support the action that was taken by the branches.”
He says it pains him to see divisions happening in the provincial party, which he says was once united during his tenure.
ANC SUCCESSION DEBATE
As the ANC succession debate heats up, the former KZN premier says he doesn’t see why Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa shouldn’t be next in line to lead the organisation.
Mchunu says the tradition that the deputy takes over from the president is the principle that has guided leadership succession in the ANC for years.
He says Ramaphosa is very much capable of taking over from the president.
“Currently, there is a deputy president who is Cyril Ramaphosa, who is eligible.”
MCHUNU WARNS ANC AGAINST ZUMA
The former KZN premier says he’s not happy with the current state of the ANC and cannot say that Zuma is still a good leader for the party.
This was his response when asked about President Zuma’s leadership:
“We do need to change direction.”
Mchunu says if things continue in the direction they are going the ANC will lose elections in 2019.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
