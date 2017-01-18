FIRST ON EWN: Mchunu 'doesn't see why' Ramaphosa shouldn’t succeed Zuma

The former KZN ANC chairperson has spoken exclusively to EWN on a wide range of issues including the state of the ruling party.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) succession debate heats up, former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu says he doesn’t see why Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa shouldn’t be next in line to lead the organisation.

The former KZN ANC chairperson spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News on a wide range of issues, including the state of the ruling party.

He was forced to resign last year after losing the ANC’s s provincial leadership race to Sihle Zikalala.

The party said the move followed a reflection on his performance, but he maintains a competing faction was behind his removal.

Mchunu says the tradition that the deputy takes over from the president is the principle that has guided leadership succession in the ANC for years.

He says Ramaphosa is very much capable of taking over from the president.

“Currently, there is a deputy president who is Cyril Ramaphosa, who is eligible.”

Just last week President Zuma and ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantahse weighed in on discussions around the issue.

Zuma said that while its happened before that the deputy has become president in the ANC it was merely an accident of history.

However, Mantashe said the party must have succession in mind when electing a deputy president.

MCHUNU WARNS ANC AGAINST ZUMA

The former KZN premier says he’s not happy with the current state of the ANC and cannot say that Zuma is still a good leader for the party.

This was his response when asked about President Zuma’s leadership:

“We do need to change direction.”

Mchunu says if things continue in the direction they are going the ANC will lose elections in 2019.

(Edited by Neo Koza)