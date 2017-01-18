FIRST ON EWN: KZN heavyweight warns ANC against President Jacob Zuma
In an exclusive interview with EWN, Senzo Mchunu has indicated there’s a need for the ruling party to change direction.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Kwazulu-Natal Premier Senzo Mchunu says he’s not happy with the current state of the African National Congress (ANC) and cannot say that President Jacob Zuma is still a good leader for the party.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Mchunu indicated that there’s a need for the party to change direction to avoid losing more support.
Mchunu was forced to resign last year after losing the ANC’s provincial leadership race to Sihle Zikalala.
The party said the move followed an evaluation on his performance, but he maintains a competing faction was behind his removal.
Mchunu says it pains him to see factions and divisions characterise the party he’s been a member of for years.
He says his removal was evidence of factionalism in the party.
“I think people were just scrambling for anything they could lay their hands."
This was his response when asked about President Zuma’s leadership:
“We do need to change direction.”
Mchunu says if things continue in the direction they are going the ANC will lose elections in 2019.
(Edited by Neo Koza)
