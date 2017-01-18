Popular Topics
Fate of DA councillors who defied party directives yet to be decided

Five Cape Town councillors went against party directives during the vote on a sub-council chairperson.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's Federal Law Commission (FLC) is still to decide on possible disciplinary action against five Cape Town councillors for defying party directives during the vote on a sub-council chairperson.

For now, the sub-council continues to function under its de facto chair, but his legitimacy is still being probed.

When Mayor Patricia de Lille published the city's new administration earlier this week, a chairperson for Subcouncil 2 was notably absent.

The DA’s Grant Twigg, who has served as sub-council chair for ten years, was sworn in for another term by four of his colleagues at a meeting in November.

This vote went against a party directive to vote for another councillor.

Twigg has been chairing meetings ever since, but the party is not letting the matter go.

DA Western Cape spokesperson Anneke Scheepers says: “Those in question are currently making their representations to the FLC as the investigation is ongoing. We are still awaiting the report from the FLC.”

For now, Twigg, Carin Brynard, Marian Nieuwoudt, Xoliswa Pakela-Mapisa and Brenda Hansen remain suspended from all caucus activity.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions