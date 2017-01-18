Fate of DA councillors who defied party directives yet to be decided
Five Cape Town councillors went against party directives during the vote on a sub-council chairperson.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's Federal Law Commission (FLC) is still to decide on possible disciplinary action against five Cape Town councillors for defying party directives during the vote on a sub-council chairperson.
For now, the sub-council continues to function under its de facto chair, but his legitimacy is still being probed.
When Mayor Patricia de Lille published the city's new administration earlier this week, a chairperson for Subcouncil 2 was notably absent.
The DA’s Grant Twigg, who has served as sub-council chair for ten years, was sworn in for another term by four of his colleagues at a meeting in November.
This vote went against a party directive to vote for another councillor.
Twigg has been chairing meetings ever since, but the party is not letting the matter go.
DA Western Cape spokesperson Anneke Scheepers says: “Those in question are currently making their representations to the FLC as the investigation is ongoing. We are still awaiting the report from the FLC.”
For now, Twigg, Carin Brynard, Marian Nieuwoudt, Xoliswa Pakela-Mapisa and Brenda Hansen remain suspended from all caucus activity.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Scores attend memorial service of slain Katlehong cop
-
'SABC board failed in oversight duties'
-
[LISTEN] What does it mean to be ‘coloured’?
-
Outa: Dept trying to sneak through energy efficiency policy
-
Accused in Blöchliger rape, murder case denied bail
-
#WEF2017: Reserve Bank hopeful for changes to leaked Absa report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.