SA dam levels increase by 2.1%

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says dam levels have increased by 2.1%, with most of the country's reservoirs now just over halfway full.

Last week, the department announced a rise in levels due to the recent heavy downpours, which it says has helped bring relief to some water systems.

Overall Gauteng water levels are nearly at 90%, but water restrictions will remain in place until May.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says, “We’ve had a positive impact on our catchment areas such that our national average has risen from about 50.7% last week to about 52.8% this week.”

