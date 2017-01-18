Constable accused of raping girl (15) appears in court

UK Supreme Court to give Brexit trigger case ruling next week
World
The constable was arrested by police watchdog Ipid after he allegedly attacked the girl on Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - A 33-year-old constable accused of raping a 15-year-old girl has appeared in the Ekangala Magistrates Court.
The constable was arrested by police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after he allegedly attacked the girl on Sunday morning.
The victim claims he forced her into his car and threatened to kill her if she resisted.
Ipid's Moses Dlamini says, “He appeared in court on Wednesday for rape and the matter was postponed to 20 January for a formal bail application.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.