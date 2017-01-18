Popular Topics
Constable accused of raping girl (15) appears in court

The constable was arrested by police watchdog Ipid after he allegedly attacked the girl on Sunday morning.

Picture: Freeimages.com.
Picture: Freeimages.com.
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A 33-year-old constable accused of raping a 15-year-old girl has appeared in the Ekangala Magistrates Court.

The constable was arrested by police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) after he allegedly attacked the girl on Sunday morning.

The victim claims he forced her into his car and threatened to kill her if she resisted.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini says, “He appeared in court on Wednesday for rape and the matter was postponed to 20 January for a formal bail application.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

