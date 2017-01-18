Basic Education releases results of pupils implicated in Limpopo exam leak
This week the High Court in Limpopo ordered that the department release the results of pupils at the New Era High School.
JOHANNESBURG - The Basic Education Department has released the results of pupils implicated in the maths paper leak scandal in Limpopo.
The department has however decided to release the interim results of all schools implicated in the scandal saying it would only be fair to do so.
Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says if investigations reveal that the schools were involved in the paper leak, pupil’s results will be revoked.
“We are of the view that since we are giving them interim results we still reserve the right to withdraw the results if people are found guilty in terms of the regulation of which due process is underway.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
