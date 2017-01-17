Still no word on Shiraaz Mohamed's whereabouts
Several Syrians, people abroad and South Africans have offered to help in the search for the missing journalist.
JOHANNESBURG - Tuesday marks exactly a week since South African photo journalist Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped in Syria, and there’s still no word on his whereabouts.
Mohamed was travelling with humanitarian organisation the Gift of the Givers at the time of his disappearance.
His family says he was aware of the danger of travelling to a war-torn country but felt it was something he had to do.
Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman says no one has claimed responsibility for Mohamed’s abduction.
The organisation's representatives met with Turkish government officials on Monday, who promised to help locate Mohamed.
“The Turkish government has got troops inside Syria and they have a lot of influence inside Syria, they have a lot of intelligence. So they could use those resources to help us, if they can help to find out where Shiraaz is.”
(Edited by Neo Koza)
