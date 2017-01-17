Dirco confirms SA man being held political prisoner in South Sudan

William Endley left South Africa last year to work in then Deputy President Riek Machar’s security team.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that it is aware of a South African man being held as a political prisoner in South Sudan.

William Endley left South Africa last year to work in then Deputy President Riek Machar’s security team. It is believed that Endley was arrested after Machar became a rebel leader in South Sudan.

The department says that it is unclear whether Endley continued to work for the deputy president after he was fired.

Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says: “The man, as we understand, was working as part of a security team for the former deputy president of South Sudan. We don’t know if at the time of his arrest, if he was still providing that service.”

He says it is unclear whether Endley will be tried in a court of law as he has not been charged.

“We have not been given the official reasons for the arrest. We don’t know under what circumstances the arrest took place.”

Kgwete says the South African embassy in Juba has attempted to secure a visit to see Endley in prison, but its requests have gone unanswered.

