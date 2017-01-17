Dirco confirms SA man being held political prisoner in South Sudan
William Endley left South Africa last year to work in then Deputy President Riek Machar’s security team.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that it is aware of a South African man being held as a political prisoner in South Sudan.
William Endley left South Africa last year to work in then Deputy President Riek Machar’s security team. It is believed that Endley was arrested after Machar became a rebel leader in South Sudan.
The department says that it is unclear whether Endley continued to work for the deputy president after he was fired.
Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete says: “The man, as we understand, was working as part of a security team for the former deputy president of South Sudan. We don’t know if at the time of his arrest, if he was still providing that service.”
He says it is unclear whether Endley will be tried in a court of law as he has not been charged.
“We have not been given the official reasons for the arrest. We don’t know under what circumstances the arrest took place.”
Kgwete says the South African embassy in Juba has attempted to secure a visit to see Endley in prison, but its requests have gone unanswered.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Another Limpopo school torched
-
Thulsie twins linked to terror arrests in Britain, court hears
-
Man kills neighbour’s dog after it allegedly bit his child
-
NCC didn’t provide adequate assistance, says Jimmy family
-
[WATCH] Family of Kuga fire victim unhappy with Ford's response
-
CT resident praises firefighters' efforts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.