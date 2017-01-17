Relatives disappointed over Esidimeni report delay
The Health Ombudsman says the report into the deaths will not be released on Wednesday as initially planned.
JOHANNESBURG - The families of psychiatric patients who died after being moved from Life Healthcare Esidimeni facilities in Gauteng, say they are disappointed and frustrated at the postponement of the Health Ombudsman's report on his investigation into the fatalities.
Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says the report into the deaths will not be released on Wednesday as initially planned as provincial Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has requested more time to study the findings and respond.
Makgoba confirmed last month the death toll had risen to 39.
The patients died last year after being transferred from Esidimeni to various non-governmental organisations around the province when the Health Department terminated its contract with the facility.
Professor Makgoba says he provided Mahlangu with a draft interim report on 6 January to give her a chance to study its contents and respond as required by law.
Makgoba says he received a signed letter from Mahlangu last Friday requesting a further extension.
The Health Ombudsman says that as a result of this request, he granted her a further extension until 24 January.
But Nomvula Nonjabe whose relative was moved from Esidimeni says she thinks that Mahlangu is trying to hide something.
“I think she want to cook something in the background.”
Andrew Petersen's uncle was also one of those transferred.
He says he is disappointed that they have to wait another period to get the answers they need.
The Health Ombudsman has apologised for the delay and says the new release date will be communicated soon.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
