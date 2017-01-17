Relatives disappointed over Esidimeni report delay

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
Go

Relatives disappointed over Esidimeni report delay

The Health Ombudsman says the report into the deaths will not be released on Wednesday as initially planned.

FILE: Families and supporters of 37 psychiatric patients gather during a march at the Gauteng Health MEC’s offices on 27 October 2016. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN.
FILE: Families and supporters of 37 psychiatric patients gather during a march at the Gauteng Health MEC’s offices on 27 October 2016. Picture: Masego Rahlaga/EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The families of psychiatric patients who died after being moved from Life Healthcare Esidimeni facilities in Gauteng, say they are disappointed and frustrated at the postponement of the Health Ombudsman's report on his investigation into the fatalities.

Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says the report into the deaths will not be released on Wednesday as initially planned as provincial Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has requested more time to study the findings and respond.

Makgoba confirmed last month the death toll had risen to 39.

The patients died last year after being transferred from Esidimeni to various non-governmental organisations around the province when the Health Department terminated its contract with the facility.

Professor Makgoba says he provided Mahlangu with a draft interim report on 6 January to give her a chance to study its contents and respond as required by law.

Makgoba says he received a signed letter from Mahlangu last Friday requesting a further extension.

The Health Ombudsman says that as a result of this request, he granted her a further extension until 24 January.

But Nomvula Nonjabe whose relative was moved from Esidimeni says she thinks that Mahlangu is trying to hide something.

“I think she want to cook something in the background.”

Andrew Petersen's uncle was also one of those transferred.

He says he is disappointed that they have to wait another period to get the answers they need.

The Health Ombudsman has apologised for the delay and says the new release date will be communicated soon.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions