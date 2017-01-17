Phahlane: Police didn’t anticipate Limpopo school attacks
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says when the protest started in Tshitale, police didn’t anticipate schools would be burnt.
JOHANNESBURG - Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has confirmed that additional police officers were only deployed to the Tshitale after the second school was torched.
Two schools have burnt down in the protest hit community since Sunday, as residents once again vent their frustration over issues of service delivery.
Phahlane says that when the protest started in the area, police didn’t anticipate that schools would be burnt.
“We didn’t anticipate that the situation will reach schools in the area because this is not a school issue. Initially it was about service delivery.”
Police have been on alert in and around Vuwani since early last year, when around 30 schools were either razed or vandalised during protests over demarcation.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
