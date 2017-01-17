NCC didn’t provide adequate assistance, says Jimmy family
Reshall Jimmy's siblings held a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday to express their dissatisfaction with the way Ford handled their brother's case.
JOHANNESBURG - The Jimmy family says they didn't receive adequate assistance from the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to hold Ford accountable for the death of their brother.
Reshall Jimmy, aged 33, was on holiday in the Wilderness in December 2015 when his Ford Kuga burst into flames.
Jimmy's siblings held a media briefing in Pretoria on Tuesday to express their dissatisfaction with the way Ford handled the issue.
More than a year later and after several more Kugas caught alight, Ford announced a safety recall of the 1.6l model.
WATCH: Ford recalls 1.6l Kugas
The NCC says it didn't receive complaints about the Kuga and only pushed Ford for answers when one of its staff members read an article about the incidents.
But Renisha Jimmy says this isn't true.
“I personally called Trevor on his cellphone. I tabled the entire story to him of Reshall Jimmy. I told him about all Ford fire victims. Since December, I have not been able to get through to him. The only service we got from the NCC, which we’re so grateful for, was their legal counsel.”
WATCH: Family of Kuga fire victim unhappy with Ford's response
Kaveen Jimmy says that Ford made no attempt to contact his family after his brother Reshall's death.
“It’s only when the death occurred of my brother, did this matter become a bit of out of control for Ford and their first gut instinct was to try and point evidence in any direction but themselves.”
The Jimmy family maintains that the fire started in the front of the vehicle and not in the rear as Ford has suggested.

