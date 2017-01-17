Mkhwebane opens criminal case over leaked Absa report
The report which links Absa to an apartheid era bailout worth billions of rands was leaked last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has opened a criminal case over the leaking of the provisional Absa report.
It details how the banking institution benefited from a state sponsored bailout towards the end of apartheid in the 90's and recommends that the bank pays back R2.2 billion that it received from state coffers.
Public Protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe says Mkhwebane wants police to investigate the circumstances that lead to the leak.
"Such leaks have a negative impact on the brand of the Public Protector and the credibility of the institution including the investigation that's going forward."
