Mantashe: ANC wants to see Madonsela's report on Absa

Gwede Mantashe says he doesn't understand why the apartheid debt report was not treated with the same urgency as the 'State of Capture' report.

Gwede Mantashe of the ANC.Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Gwede Mantashe of the ANC.Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe has questioned why former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela did not release a provisional report linking Absa to an apartheid-era bailout, but chose to prioritise releasing the State of Capture report before her term ended.

The Public Protector's office undertook the investigation during Madonsela’s term in office.

At a briefing in Cape Town on Monday, Madonsela said that although she had concluded her probe she had not signed off on the report before it came under new Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's
supervision.

Mantashe says, that in his view, Madonsela's State of Capture report was rushed and he doesn't understand why the apartheid debt report was not treated with the same urgency.

“That’s the issue; why is it not published? The State of Capture written in a rush [then] released [was] totally clumsy in my view.”

He says the ANC wants to see her original reports.

“That raises questions. There’s a report on that Absa bank, we would like to see it. Let us see it.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

