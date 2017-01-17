Man kills neighbour’s dog after it ‘bit' his child

The Mossel Bay SPCA has spoken out against an incident where a man shot and killed his neighbour’s dog.

CAPE TOWN - The Mossel Bay Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has spoken out against an incident where a man shot and killed his neighbour’s dog.

The incident was reported near Groot Brakrivier.

It is alleged that the suspect’s child was playing with the dog and got hurt. The child’s father then fetched his shotgun before shooting the pit bull in front of its owner and children.

Mossel Bay SPCA manager Meinie Meinhardt says: “We received a call from a local farmer who claimed that his dog had been shot by a neighbour. The neighbour claimed that the dog had bitten his child. Our inspectors have collected the dog’s body from the farm.

“A post-mortem has been applied for, in order to ensure that there was no cruelty involved and that the dog did not suffer unduly.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)